Hiker rescued from Mt. Hood National Forest

Deputies rescued a hiker from the Bull of the Woods Wilderness area of Mt. Hood National Forest Sunday afternoon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office received a report of the lost hiker around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the hiker's friend who notified the sheriff's office, the hiker had camped out in the area Friday night and gone hiking Saturday before becoming lost in a canyon for several hours.

Search and Rescue crews began going through the area on foot Saturday night near the location of the last known cell phone location of the hiker.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, crews found the hiker on a slope. The hiker was escorted back to the parking area and declined medical treatment.

In addition to personnel from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Marion County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Oregon Army National Guard, Pacific NW Search and Rescue, Portland Mountain Rescue, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue and American Medical Response assisted in the response.

