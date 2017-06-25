Man seriously injured in stabbing in downtown Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Man seriously injured in stabbing in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Portland Sunday evening. 

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to Southwest Stark Street at West Burnside Street. They found a man suffering from a serious stab wound and applied a tourniquet as they waited for medical personnel to arrive on scene. A second person had been pepper sprayed and was contacted by officers. 

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The person who was pepper sprayed was detained at the scene, police said. 

Police said preliminary information indicated the two men may have been in a confrontation with each other.  

Pedestrian and vehicular traffic may be affected in the area as officers continue to investigate, police said. 

