Make-A-Wish Oregon grants 19-year-old’s wish to perform live concert

Make-A-Wish Oregon on Sunday made one young man's dream a reality at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland.

Some kids wish to go somewhere exotic or meet a celebrity – but 19-year-old Nathan Ehline always wanted to perform a live concert for a big crowd. On Sunday night, he put on the performance of a lifetime.

It's the moment Nathan has dreamed of: his time to shine.

View from the stage of the man of the hour making his way here on the red carpet. Amazing moment! #CelebrateNathan @ORWish @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/X3dpU65zsU — Kaitlyn Bolduc (@KPTVKaitlyn) June 25, 2017

“I’m feeling great,” he said. “I just had the best concert of my life with my best friend and hopefully more to come.”

Nathan, who has a nervous system disorder, has dreamed of performing a live concert and selling out the venue – as he pursues his passion for music production.

On Sunday night, that dream became a reality, alongside his best friend.

Rockin it on stage in front of a packed house at the Crystal Ballroom with friend @SeaveyDaniel #celebratenathan @ORWish @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/L6bVfslCVr — Kaitlyn Bolduc (@KPTVKaitlyn) June 25, 2017

“Fifteen hundred people came to this event… it's pretty insane, the power of social media, the power of what music can do,” said Nathan.

And Nathan's parents couldn't be more proud.

“Everybody is hungry for compassion for real love toward one another and that’s what happened here today,” said Brian Ehline, Nathan’s father. “It’s just such an assurance of things are going to get better.”

Nathan said, “Just believe in yourself, keep pushing... whether you play an instrument or not, keep pushing."

FOX 12’s Kaitlyn Bolduc was there to meet Nathan and emceed his show Sunday.

