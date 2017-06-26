People brave hot weather to celebrate 10th anniversary of Sunday Parkways

The hot temperatures couldn’t stop people from getting out to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Portland Sunday Parkways.

The summer-time event was held in north Portland on Sunday. The event allows people to get out and enjoy the streets without cars.

There were events at parks all along the 9.5-mile route. To help people stay cool there was ice cream, lemonade, and water misters at the parks.

Sunday Parkways started in 2008, and at the first event drew 15,000 people.

