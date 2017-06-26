Heat wave slows MAX trains, prompts Union Gospel to seek water donations

Record-breaking temperatures in the Portland metro area caused some problems Sunday from MAX train delays to bridge closures.

TriMet slowed its trains in the peak of the heat. The transit authority says that when temperatures get too hot, the tracks and overhead power lines expand, which could cause problems.

Two Portland's bridges were also shut down Sunday. PBOT posted on Twitter that the lower deck pedestrian walkway of the Steel Bridge was closed because of issues with a safety gate.

The Hawthorne Bridge was closed for a time Sunday evening when the lift span got stuck in the up position because of a possible heat-related malfunction.

The Hawthorne Bridge has been in the "up position" for some time. We're watching it on our Shriners cam. Working to see what's going on. pic.twitter.com/wXKmQXN65Q — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 26, 2017

The hot weather also prompted an unusual opening of the Union Gospel Mission in downtown.

"We typically aren't open on Sundays," said communications director Tracy Kean.

But the doors were open for the day use area and volunteers were around gearing up to head out to visit homeless camps.

"In our day room, people can come in and cool off and get a snack and get some water," Kean said.

The Mission's "search and rescue" team, which typically goes out to deliver supplies, was packing up double the amount of water than they usually do because of the heat.

"A lot of the folks we go out and see in the search and rescue van don't have access to downtown," Kean said. "They are pretty isolated and so getting water to them is really critical."

She says the Union Gospel Mission is in need of water and sports drink donations for the next heat wave.

"Our search and rescue team goes out five nights per week so the more water we can hand out, the better," Kean said.

Anyone interested in donating water can drop it off at the downtown Portland location.

