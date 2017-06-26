Woman stabbed multiple times in SE Portland, suspect sought

Portland police are investigating a stabbing incident that left one woman with multiple stab wounds in southeast Portland Monday.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were called to Southeast 33rd Avenue and Taylor Street around 3 a.m. on the report of an injured woman down on the ground.

Police arrived and located the victim, who appeared to be suffering from several stab wounds.

The woman was taken to a Portland hospital. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Witnesses said they saw someone run from the scene. The suspect is described as a tan-skinned male.

Several officers, including a K-9, searched the area but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Police said at this point there is no evidence that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.