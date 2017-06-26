Police: North Plains chiropractor wanted for sex crimes arrested at Canadian border

A local chiropractor accused of sex crimes will soon be brought back to Oregon after he was arrested near the Canadian border.

Until recently, Dr. Shane Espinoza worked at Chiropractic Sports Medicine in North Plains. There is a “Closed” sign on the practice now.

Espinoza, 45, is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year old girl. Officials with the Hillsboro Police Department said he was arrested at the Canadian border Thursday night.

According to court documents, he was trying to get out of the U.C. and catch a flight to Panama. The documents also note that he fled just hours after police issued a warrant for his arrest in Oregon.

His clinic is in a strip mall in North Plains, right next to the Hit-the-Spot Cafe where Ken Dougherty works. Dougherty said he was surprised with the news and described Espinoza as “friendly” and a “good guy.”

“I've had a lot of customers come in and talk about him and say how great (he was) and they're going to go back to him,” he said. “This was kind of unexpected.”

Police added that there could be more victims than just the 15-year-old. In addition to his work as a chiropractor in Washington County, Espinoza hosted a program to give student athletes physicals at Banks High School.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.