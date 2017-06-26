Crafters distribute hand-knit ‘hearts’ to honor MAX stabbing victims

One month after the horrific stabbing attack on a Portland MAX train, knitters and crafters from across the globe are showing their support for the victims and their families.

Volunteers from around the world have spent the last several weeks making hand-knit hearts, as part of the “Hearts for Portland” movement.

The project was started by Portland knitter Rita Bhatia, who says she was inspired to start collecting handmade hearts after she saw a similar campaign in response to the Manchester attack on May 22.

Bhatia started a Facebook page called “Hearts for Portland (#hearts4PDX),” which gained hundreds of followers eager to help out with the project.

“When I started this I was going to be happy if all I got were 5 hearts,” she said Sunday. “As of today, we have received over 2400 hearts from all over the world! I am blown away by everyone that participated and appreciate their support for our community.”

Organizers later said over 2900 handmade hearts had been collected.

Lots of love to Portland today -- one month after the MAX stabbing. Rita will be handing out hearts all day! #Hearts4PDX ?????? pic.twitter.com/hp6C1Xb1Sd — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 26, 2017

Several hearts were made by Michael Fletcher, the father MAX stabbing victim Micah Fletcher.

Volunteers plan to hand out the hearts all day Monday and to also hang them in various places throughout Portland.

If you see any hearts, organizers invite you to post pictures on social media using the hashtag #hearts4PDX.

Police said 53-year-old Ricky Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche were killed by Jeremy Christian after they tried to defend two teens against a racist rant on May 26.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.