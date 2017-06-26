On the Go with Joe at Primal Tones

Joe V. was in Newport getting an inside look at what it takes to create a didgeridoo.

Craftsman Tyler Spencer has been making and the Australian Aboriginal instrument for his business, Primal Tones, for more than 20 years.

Interestingly enough, there is no proper way to spell the word “didgeridoo,” according to Spencer. It can be spelled a variety of ways including “didjeridu,” “digerido,” or “dijeridoo.”

Learn more about Spencer and the various didgeridoos he has for sale at his website, PrimalTones.com.

