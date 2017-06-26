Reward highlighted six years after father of three was gunned down in NE Portland

Leonard James "LJ" Irving was shot and killed in NE Portland in June 2011. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

A $2,500 reward is being highlighted by police in hopes of generating new tips in the deadly shooting of a father of three in northeast Portland six years ago.

Leonard James "LJ" Irving was shot and killed at Northeast 82nd and Thompson Street at around 12:30 a.m. June 26, 2011.

A second man, Lamar Lovette Hill, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Another shooting victim, Jeray Lashawn Jessie, later walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the forearm.

Both Hill and Jessie were 21 years old at the time of the shooting.

Detectives determined there was a disturbance that led to gunfire that injured the two men and killed Irving.

Family members told FOX 12 last year that Irving was shot while backing out of a parking spot at a Chinese restaurant. His sister said he went out for his nephew's 21st birthday after work.

Irving had two sons and a daughter.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case and tipsters can remain anonymous.

