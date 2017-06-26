Two drivers arrested, nine others cited in N. Portland street racing sting

Two drivers were arrested and nine others were cited in connection with a street racing sting in north Portland on Sunday night.

The Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division conducted the mission aimed at street racers who meet on Marine Drive and perform illegal races and other stunts in public.

Officers witnessed drivers racing and driving recklessly near Ledbetter Street late Sunday night.

Officers were able to stop several drivers and issued nine citations covering 27 different charges.

Two of the drivers were arrested on charges of reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

The suspects were identified as Paul Paliy, 18, and Petro Hurzhuy, 24. Paliy's 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX and Hurzhuy's 2011 BMW M3 were towed from the scene.

A motorcyclist sped away from officers, crashed and ran away. That suspect was not located.

Police said the goal of this enforcement effort is to eliminate the dangerous driving that has contributed to multiple deaths over the past two years.

In December 2015, 65-year-old Linda Johnston was killed when she was hit by two racing motorcyclists in southeast Portland. Both riders were sentenced to prison on charges of criminally negligent homicide.

In January 2016, 20-year-old Nick Alexander Chernyavskiy died after crashing his motorcycle during a street race in northeast Portland, according to police.

Two months later, officers said 26-year-old Alexander Keppinger was critically injured in a crash in northeast Portland involving two street racers. He later died.

In April of this year, 19-year-old Daniel Kharlamov died after a high-speed crash at Southeast 37th and Powell Boulevard, according to investigators.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division will conduct similar enforcement missions in the future as staffing allows.

