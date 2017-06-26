Timbers sign central defender with 200 professional appearances in Europe

The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >
A beloved Lakeridge High senior died Saturday after developing a heart infection from complications related to pneumonia, according to her family. Nina Heidgerken, 18, was hospitalized Tuesday after struggling with the illness.More >
A crash in California that killed a Woodland family may have been an intentional act, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.More >
If an Illinois mom gets pregnant again, she should plan on having quadruplets, that’s what doctors have said if her pattern holds up.More >
Little Caesars lost a March Madness bet, and now they're paying up. Today only, the pizza chain is offering a free lunch special to anyone who stops in.More >
A man was arrested after police say he punched a Fred Meyer cashier in the face while she was helping other customers.More >
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >
The White House is being taken to task on social media for its new class of spring 2018 interns.More >
Diane Bauer said she was at the Fred Meyer on Walker Road Wednesday when her teenage daughter Charlotte noticed a mother in distress at few aisles over.More >
Sebastian Blanco headed home Andres Flores' cross from the middle of the 18-yard box to give the Timbers (0-2-2) the 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.More >
Roland Lamah scored his third goal in two games and Jimmy Maurer had a career-high five saves in FC Dallas' 1-1 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.More >
Carlos Rivas scored two goals and the New York Red Bulls opened their MLS season with a 4-0 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
Newcomer Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini scored two minutes apart in the first half and the Los Angeles Galaxy held off Portland 2-1 in a season opener Sunday night to spoil coach Giovanni Savarese's Timbers...More >
The Portland Timbers announced on Thursday that they signed their first eMLS competitor.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced their broadcast schedule for the 2018 regular season, with 16 matches on FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS.More >
The Portland Thorns are looking to defend their NWSL championship as practice has kicked off ahead of the new season.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Samuel Armenteros from Serie A side Benevento Calcio on loan for the 2018 MLS campaign.More >
Alaska Airlines will continue to be prominently featured on jerseys and apparel for the Portland Timbers.More >
The Portland Timbers announced a series of player signings Wednesday.More >
