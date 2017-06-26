Timbers sign central defender with 200 professional appearances in Europe

The Portland Timbers announced Monday the signing of central defender Larrys Mabiala.

Mabiala is scheduled to join the Timbers during the MLS summer transfer window in July, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate.

The deal was made utilizing targeted allocation money.

“We are pleased to acquire a player of Larrys’ quality and experience, and we are excited that he has chosen to join the Portland Timbers,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “This has been a positional need since losing Gbenga Arokoyo to an injury and while it took longer than we would have liked, we are delighted to add a proven central defender with the right profile to help the team. We are pleased to welcome Larrys to Portland and look forward to his contributions to the club.”

Mabiala, 29, joins Portland with 201 professional appearances since making his debut in France’s Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain in 2007.

A native of Montfermeil, France, Mabiala comes to Portland after spending the past six seasons in the Turkish Super League with first-division clubs Karabükspor and Kayserispor, making 162 appearances (160 starts) in Turkey’s top flight. Additionally, Mabiala has made a combined eight appearances (5 starts) in the UEFA Europa League with Paris Saint-Germain and Karabükspor.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.