Clackamas Co. deputies dispute over ‘best view’ - KPTV - FOX 12

Clackamas Co. deputies dispute over ‘best view’

Posted: Updated:
(courtesy Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office) (courtesy Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office)
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

There was a little workplace rivalry over Twitter Monday when deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office had a friendly argument.

The CCSO Twitter account tweeted Monday morning that its marine deputies have the best office view, along with a picture.

Just a few minutes later, the account tweeted aviation deputies disagreed, claiming their view was better.

Then, the Twitter debate launched.

So, the question was posed: which view is better, on the water or in the sky?

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.