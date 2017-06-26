Clackamas Co. deputies dispute over ‘best view’

There was a little workplace rivalry over Twitter Monday when deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office had a friendly argument.

The CCSO Twitter account tweeted Monday morning that its marine deputies have the best office view, along with a picture.

Pretty sure our Marine Deputies have the best office view. ???????? pic.twitter.com/rYuXLlUs9S — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) June 26, 2017

Just a few minutes later, the account tweeted aviation deputies disagreed, claiming their view was better.

Well, I was just corrected by our Aviation Deputies who claim they have the best view...????????. Who wins??? pic.twitter.com/caPSeAXjAE — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) June 26, 2017

Then, the Twitter debate launched.

Well, the twitter war is in full swing, here is what our Marine Deputies have to say. ???????? pic.twitter.com/nzoBdqlDn2 — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) June 26, 2017

From our Air Deputies...defending their views (which are awesome!) ???????? Who has the best? Let us know...#MarineVSAir pic.twitter.com/w5q9fPMuco — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) June 26, 2017

So, the question was posed: which view is better, on the water or in the sky?

