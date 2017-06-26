Affidavit: Fred Meyer loss prevention manager stole from U-Scan machines

A loss prevention manager at a Fred Meyer store in northeast Portland was arrested in connection with the theft of $300,000 from self-checkout registers, according to court documents.

Fred Meyer executives reported to police last week that the thefts had apparently occurred from U-Scan machines at the Gateway store on Northeast 102nd Avenue since January.

Emily Tallman, 35, works as the store's loss prevention manager and was tasked with determining how the thefts occurred.

Tallman was unable to come up with an explanation for the losses and then they kept occurring, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states another employee reviewed surveillance video of the machines and saw Tallman approach a machine at 1:30 a.m. May 24 with a grocery cart full of cleaning supplies.

Tallman looked around the store, opened the secure cash storage area of a machine with a key, reached inside and removed her hand while obscuring what she grabbed with a clipboard, according to court documents.

A Fred Meyer representative told police Tallman did not perform any official duties on the U-Scan machine and was not scheduled to be inside the building at that time.

More than $18,000 was found to be missing from three machines on May 24.

A probable cause affidavit states further investigation showed Tallman had consistently accessed the store between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m. since January and she knew the location and recording capabilities of the store's security cameras.

A Fred Meyer manager told detectives he was concerned Tallman would flee the country because she boasted of being well-traveled, including backpacking through Africa for an extended period of time, had recently moved out of her home and was scheduled to start taking vacation time Friday, according to the affidavit.

Tallman was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree aggravated theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Court documents state a detective found meth inside an eyeglasses case in her backpack.

Additional court documents state Tallman lives in Ridgefield, has worked at Fred Meyer for 10 years, has no prior criminal history and claimed to have last used meth in 2004.

Tallman was arraigned Friday and has been released from custody. She is due back in court on July 7.

