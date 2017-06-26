Man faces eight charges of attempted aggravated murder in Gresham shooting

A man accused of shooting and nearly killing a Gresham mother and her son was in court Monday morning.

The arraignment hearing for 23-year-old Nakiem Brown lasted just a couple of minutes, in which he pleaded not guilty. He is being held in jail with his bail set at $3 million.

Brown is a convicted felon who had been released from prison as part of a special transition program when investigators claim he shot two people, including a child, last month.

He faces 19 charges in this latest case against him, including eight charges of attempted aggravated murder. Court records show Brown has several felonies in his past, including robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Prosecutors said a targeted shooting left 29-year-old Cherie Thompson and her 9-year-old son Lamar Horsely with critical wounds at a Gresham home just over a month ago. Court documents allege that Brown also tried to kill another child in the home, as well as a man.

A spokeswoman with the Oregon Department of Corrections told FOX 12 Monday that Brown was serving a prior prison sentence but was granted leave from the facility when the shooting occurred. He was part of a short-term transitional leave program the state runs that allows inmates to get re-adjusted to community life before being formally released on probation or parole.

Investigators with the Gresham Police Department believe the shooting was gang-related, but there’s no word at this time how Brown may have known the victims or why they were targeted.

Brown will next be in court in August.

