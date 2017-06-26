Oregon Youth Authority escapees believed to have stolen State Parks truck

A pair of escapees from Oregon Youth Authority custody remain on the loose and police now say one or both of them stole an Oregon State Parks and Recreation truck.

Brittain McAuliffe and Micah West escaped from the Camp Riverbend Youth Transitional Facility in La Grande on the 58000 block of Highway 224 at around 7:50 p.m. last Tuesday.

On Monday, investigators said one or both of them stole a white Ford F250 truck at Emigrant Springs State Park in Meacham on Saturday.

The truck is marked with the state park emblem on the doors. The original plates were E273867.

McAuliffe was spotted at a pharmacy in Milton-Freewater on Saturday morning, according to police.

Both suspects are 18 years old.

McAuliffe, of Central Point, is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds with a stocky build and tattoos on both forearms, including one described as "Native Pride."

His hair is short on the sides with the top around 6 inches long in a ponytail. McAuliffe wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with a red strip on the sides and black and red mid-top shoes.

West, of Salem, is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 155 pounds with multiple tattoos, including one described as a derringer pistol on his arm, as well as an eagle tattoo on his chest and a cross on his left forearm.

West is bald and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees the suspects or the stolen truck is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.