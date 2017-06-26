Police ID stabbing suspect held down by witnesses in downtown Po - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ID stabbing suspect held down by witnesses in downtown Portland

Matthew Davis, jail booking photo Matthew Davis, jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR

A stabbing suspect was held down by witnesses in downtown Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to Southwest Stark Street and Burnside Street at 6:54 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said 30-year-old Matthew Allen Davis was walking on Burnside and threw something at another person.

A 22-year-old witness intervened and police said Davis assaulted him. The witness fought back, but officers said Davis produced a knife and stabbed him.

Other witnesses stepped in and got Davis off the victim and held him until police arrived at the scene.

Police said an unidentified person also used pepper spray on Davis during the struggle.

Davis was arrested on the charge of second-degree assault. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

