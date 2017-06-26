Two people die in four-vehicle crash near entrance to Black Butte Ranch

Two people died in a four-vehicle crash near the entrance to Black Butte Ranch in central Oregon.

The crash occurred at 3 p.m. Sunday on Highway 20 near Milepost 93.

Investigators said a 1996 Subaru Legacy driven by 28-year-old Ethan G. Moreschi of Bend was heading east on Highway 20 when Moreschi crossed the centerline and hit a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

Moreschi and the driver of the Chevrolet, 80-year-old Katherine L. Sales of Eugene, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a westbound 2004 motorhome, 49-year-old Robert A. Lounsbury of North Bend, attempted to avoid the first collision, but struck an eastbound 1998 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Timothy R. Thompson, 28, of Newberg.

The motorhome was towing a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Thompson was flown to the hospital with critical injuries. Lounsbury was taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

A passenger in the SUV was not injured.

Investigators said Moreschi and Thompson knew each other and were believed to have been together shortly before the crash.

Impairment is being considered a contributing factor for both Moreschi and Thompson, according to Oregon State Police.

The highway had closures for six hours after the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Black Butte Police Department and Sisters Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.