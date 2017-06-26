Deputies respond to spike in weekend DUII arrests in Washington Co.

It was a busy weekend for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with deputies making a dozen DUII arrests on Friday alone.

For Deputy Shannon Wilde, rough didn’t begin to explain working in the heat pulling people over during the weekend.

“People have been drinking all day, and then that doesn't always end well for people," she explained.

In addition to the 12 arrests Friday night, two drivers and one passenger were arrested in two separate rollover crashes Saturday.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to a call near Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Northwest Old Cornelius Road for a rollover crash. The driver, 25-yr-old Jared Sabin was arrested for DUII and his passenger, 24-yr-old Emmylea Williams, was also arrested for reckless endangering.

Just after 12:15 a.m., deputies were called to the 32000 block of Southwest Johnson School Road on another rollover crash. Deputies said they found a late-model Subaru on its side.

The 22-year-old driver, Dean Cockeram, of Forest Grove, was transported to a metro-area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. He was later cited for DUII, Reckless Driving, and Criminal Mischief.

Sunday morning, a Hillsboro man with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit crashed his motorcycle near Forest Grove and is now facing a DUII charge.

Wilde said that with more people out for summer gatherings deputies see more chances for drivers to make the mistake to get behind the wheel after drinking.

"There's a section of people that don't realize they've had too much because when you're eating and if you're eating and drinking or if you're just drinking, your body metabolizes alcohol differently in all those different scenarios," she explained.

Wilde said there are designated officers throughout the summer months looking for signs of impaired driving.

“We look for not staying in their lane of travel, swerving, weaving, not able to maintain consistent speed,” she said. ”Impaired drivers can’t judge time and distance very well, and so they will tailgate a car unaware that they are that close, so they will hit the brakes."

Wilde’s best advice for drivers that have been drinking all day, not staying hydrated or eating enough is to simply not chance it and take an Uber or a Lyft or call someone they trust to get them home safe.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.