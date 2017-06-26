Search continues for 11-year-old boy presumed drowned at Salem park

Continuing search efforts have yet to turn up any sign of an 11-year-old boy who is presumed to have drowned in the Willamette River at a Salem park.

Emergency crews responded to Wallace Marine Park at 3:48 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said Nehemiah Wilson was swimming near an old boat ramp and underneath a pedestrian bridge when he began experiencing problems in the water.

Several people attempted to reach him, but he slipped under the water and out of sight.

Officers and firefighters were at the scene within two minutes to begin search efforts. Multiple agencies responded to assist with the search by land, water and air.

The search continued until dark Friday and continued through the weekend.

Deputies said drones have been used, along with boat sonar, a National Guard helicopter, thermal imaging and scent dogs.

Still, there has been no sign of Nehemiah.

The search effort is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.