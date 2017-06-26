Police: Salem man caught in car with girl he met online arrested for sex abuse

A 26-year-old man was caught in a car at a Salem park with a 16-year-old girl he met online and investigators said he gave her drugs and alcohol, according to police.

Officers were doing a routine check of Orchard Heights Park at 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Police said they approached a vehicle and found Kyle Stephen Johnson of Salem inside with a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators said Johnson first made contact with the girl on social media and continued to communicate with her, before eventually setting up meetings and offering her drugs and alcohol.

Johnson was arrested on charges of second-degree sex abuse, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, online sexual corruption of a child and compelling prostitution.

Detectives said they are concerned there are additional victims. Anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to call the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-8477.

The Salem Police Department reminds parents to be aware of the online activities of their children and have consistent access to their smart phones, online gaming systems and any other ways they communicate with people online.

