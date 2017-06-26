Good Samaritan breaks window to rescue dog from hot car in NW Portland

A local woman said she had no choice but to break a stranger’s car window to rescue a dog left inside the car in the sweltering heat on Friday.

The rescue happened one day after the signing of a new Oregon law protecting people who rescue kids and animals in such cases.

Shawna Harch told FOX 12 that she was in northwest Portland around 5 p.m. Friday when she heard barking and realized the noise was coming from a dog locked inside a parked car near Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest Hoyt Street.

“As soon as I looked in the car and realized there was a dog in a hot vehicle and the windows were rolled up, I knew it was a bad situation,” she said.

Harch said she immediately called Multnomah County Animal Services, and they told her to call the non-emergency police line. She was then told an officer would be dispatched, but they couldn’t say how long that would take.

Next, Harch said she went into local businesses trying to find the owner of the car and even tried setting off the car alarm, though it didn’t work.

Finally, she used her car jack to break a window.

Harch believes the small dog, which may have been a Pomeranian-Chihuahua mix, had been inside for around 45 minutes by the time she got it out and said it was panting and in distress.

“The owner of the vehicle actually thanked me, and basically they thought leaving the moon roof open would be sufficient for the dog,” she said. “We explained it wasn’t, and I think they just had no idea.”

Oregon House Bill 2732 was just signed on Thursday and protects people who act in good faith to rescue kids or animals from hot cars. Harch told FOX 12 that even if that weren’t the case, though, she still would have taken action because she believes it was the right thing to do.

It’s not clear whether the car insurance company will pay for the window, but Harch said the responding officers said she acted as a good Samaritan.

