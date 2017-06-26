Caught on Camera: Thief steals SUV, trailer, jet skis in broad daylight in SE Portland

A brazen thief stole a southeast Portland couple’s SUV and jet ski trailer while they were feet away, inside their home.

The theft happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when a woman - who only wants to be known as Vicky - says she and her husband had just returned from a weekend trip. They started to unload their 2004 Chevy Tahoe, but because it was so hot, they took a break to run inside a get a drink.

That’s when the couple’s home surveillance cameras shows a man walk by a few times, seemingly casing the SUV and the trailer with two jet skis on it.

Vicky says they did make the mistake of leaving the keys in the ignition, so the man hopped in the driver’s seat and drove off.

Vicky says they spent their savings on the jet skis and they use the Tahoe for work. She feels violated and can’t believe someone would be so bold.

“There’s cameras out there and he had to have seen them,” said Vicky. “He went by several times and had to have seen we were in and out of the vehicle. And still, no fear at all and no conscience it seems like.”

Vicky says she has filed a report with Portland police.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police.

