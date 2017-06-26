Crews respond to fire at lumber mill in Lyons

Multiple fire departments have responded to a fire at a lumber mill in Lyons.

Firefighters from surrounding cities responded to Freres Lumber Co., Plant 4, Monday afternoon after the fire was reported.

The company posted on their Facebook page that as of 6:25 p.m., the fire was not yet under control.

Everyone was able to get out safely and no injuries have been reported.

Gordon Courtade lives down the street from Freres Lumber Co. and said the elements were making it hard for firefighters to get the fire under control.

"The wind is blowing into it facing the hill and the rest of the mill can easily transfer to the wood that's onsite, dry already, so it's definitely scary if it gets out of the warehouse," said Courtade.

According to Courtade, he saw the smoke billowing out of the building about 15 minutes before it became fully engulfed.

"It was really quiet at that time then all of a sudden sirens started and everybody started coming. It happened within 15 minutes," said Courtade.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Highway 226 between mileposts 22 and 25 were closed for a couple of hours due to the fire. The highway reopened around 9 p.m.

As of 3 a.m. Tuesday, the fire was not considered active. Crews expect the mill will be smoldering for a while. Several fire units are still on the scene to monitor the situation.

