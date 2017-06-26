Man rescued after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Coast Guard crewmembers rescued a man after his boat capsized in the Columbia River near Deer Island.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector Columbia River received the report at 4 p.m. Monday.

Crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portland responded to the scene. Once at the scene, they pulled the man aboard and transported him to Kalama where he was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene and will tow the capsized 10 to 12-foot vessel to shore.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.