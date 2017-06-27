Thief swipes cash box with woman's earnings from St. Johns Farmer's Market

A woman had just finished working at the St. Johns Farmers Market on Saturday, when a thief swiped the cash box with her day’s earnings right from under her nose.

“We sell flowers and produce,” said Holley Cha.

For six years, Holley Cha, has worked at the farmer’s market in downtown St. Johns selling goods from her mom’s business May’s Produce and Flowers.

“We grow everything locally,” said Cha. “It’s a lot of hard labor work that goes into it."

But on Saturday, she said someone was watching her every move.

“After we were finished with the farmer’s market, me and my husband we were loading up our van and I put our cash box and my purse underneath the passengers seat,” said Cha. “While we were packing up from the back, and someone must’ve been watching me, and I guess he opened the door and came and grabbed our stuff while we were busy packing.”

Cha said she had to have been just feet away when the thief struck.

“It’s insane, like how does that happen,” said Cha. “I would understand if I had put my stuff away and locked the car and walked away, but we were there.”

Cha said the cash box had more than just extra change and the $700 they earned that day. But also about $2,000 from a client who stopped by the market just to pay her.

“For her bridal flowers for the following weekend, for her wedding,” said Cha.

She said her purse was also swiped, which held her ID, credit cards, and wallet.

“It makes me upset and sad,” said Cha.

Now Cha is just hoping police can find the brazen thief who took thousands from her in broad daylight.

“It’s really discouraging,” said Cha.

Cha said her debit card was used at a St. Johns gas station not too long after it was stolen to buy four packs of cigarettes. She’s hoping that can be a clue for police.

She’s also talking with US bank to see if anything was caught on surveillance cameras there.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.