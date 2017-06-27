Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into power pole, causes outage in SE Portland

Portland police arrested a driver Tuesday morning who they say smashed into a power pole, causing 160 PGE customers to lose power.

Police responded to the scene at Southeast 68th Avenue and Duke Street around 12:30 a.m. on the report of a hit-and-run.

Officers located the suspect, 38-year-old Aaron Dennehy, in his vehicle about two blocks away from the initial crash.

Police said Dennehy was impaired by alcohol and he was arrested without incident.

The power pole severely damaged and had to be replaced.

Portland General Electric said over 160 customers were still without power as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews expect the outage to last until 12 p.m. Click here for the latest outage list.

PGE crews restoring power in SE after car slams into power pole. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/0oLRvB2VJD — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 27, 2017

