Road repairs prompt detour from McLoughlin Blvd in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed two lanes of McLoughlin Boulevard early Tuesday to make repairs to a neighboring street.

ODOT crews said the southbound lanes of McLoughlin near Bybee Boulevard are closed. A small detour was in place.

Crews were able to reopen the road shortly after 6:30 a.m.

