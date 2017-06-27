Semi-truck spills large amount of hot oil onto SR-14 near Washougal

A semi-truck carrying a load of hot oil crashed along SR-14 near Washougal Tuesday morning, causing thousands of gallons of hot oil to spill onto the roadway.

The crash took place around 5:30 a.m. near Salmon Falls Road, about eight miles east of Washougal.

The Washington Department of Transportation said the back trailer tipped over, spilling several thousand gallons of hot oil onto the road.

SR-14 is closed in both directions between Salmon Falls Road and Bell Center Road. Crews are attempting to reopen one lane of traffic as soon as possible.

Hot oil spilled from an overturned semi trailer has both directions of SR 14 blocked 8 miles east of Washougal. No estimate for reopening. pic.twitter.com/Kynh472rY9 — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) June 27, 2017

The Department of Ecology has been called to the scene to assess the situation.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Big sticky mess on SR 14 east of Washougal after oil tanker flipped. Car driving behind is damaged, but no injuries-- shoes got stuck too pic.twitter.com/gP7jldcj82 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 27, 2017

The good news is the WA Dept. of Ecology says the oil didn't get into streams/rivers & there shouldn't be long-term impacts pic.twitter.com/GiAlddf3hA — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 27, 2017

That oil really did a number. WA DOT says road will have to be grinded down & repaved. Could take a day or more pic.twitter.com/WNeETcs1J2 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 27, 2017

Officials hoped to be able to open one lane later Tuesday.

