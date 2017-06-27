Semi-truck spills large amount of hot oil onto SR-14 near Washou - KPTV - FOX 12

Semi-truck spills large amount of hot oil onto SR-14 near Washougal

A semi-truck carrying a load of hot oil crashed along SR-14 near Washougal Tuesday morning, causing thousands of gallons of hot oil to spill onto the roadway.

The crash took place around 5:30 a.m. near Salmon Falls Road, about eight miles east of Washougal.

The Washington Department of Transportation said the back trailer tipped over, spilling several thousand gallons of hot oil onto the road. 

SR-14 is closed in both directions between Salmon Falls Road and Bell Center Road. Crews are attempting to reopen one lane of traffic as soon as possible.

The Department of Ecology has been called to the scene to assess the situation. 

Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Officials hoped to be able to open one lane later Tuesday. 

