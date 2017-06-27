Motorcyclist dies after lumber load spills onto Hood River Co. road

A motorcyclist was killed Monday after he tried to avoid a load of lumber that had spilled onto a Hood River County road.

Oregon State Police stationed in The Dallas were called to the scene of the crash along Highway 35 near milepost 62 around 12:50 p.m.

Preliminary evidence indicates a white 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck being driven by 46-year-old Denise Hilkey of Parkdale was headed south on Highway 35 carrying a load of lumber.

Hilkey tried to make a turn, but her load spilled onto the roadway, partially blocking all lanes.

Troopers said 66-year-old David Hall of Brookings was traveling north riding a gold 2006 Harley Davidson when he attempted to avoid the lumber on the road and crashed.

Although lifesaving efforts were made, Hall died at the scene. He was wearing protective equipment.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.