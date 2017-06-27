Motorcyclist dies after lumber load spills onto Hood River Co. r - KPTV - FOX 12

Motorcyclist dies after lumber load spills onto Hood River Co. road

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Oregon State Police Courtesy: Oregon State Police
HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) -

A motorcyclist was killed Monday after he tried to avoid a load of lumber that had spilled onto a Hood River County road.

Oregon State Police stationed in The Dallas were called to the scene of the crash along Highway 35 near milepost 62 around 12:50 p.m.

Preliminary evidence indicates a white 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck being driven by 46-year-old Denise Hilkey of Parkdale was headed south on Highway 35 carrying a load of lumber.   

Hilkey tried to make a turn, but her load spilled onto the roadway, partially blocking all lanes.

Troopers said 66-year-old David Hall of Brookings was traveling north riding a gold 2006 Harley Davidson when he attempted to avoid the lumber on the road and crashed.

Although lifesaving efforts were made, Hall died at the scene. He was wearing protective equipment.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.  

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.