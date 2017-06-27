On the Go with Joe at POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION

Joe V. was at OMSI taking a step back in time for an inside look at POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION.

In 79 A.D. in what is now southern Italy’s Campania region, the eruption of Mount Vesuvius destroyed the bustling city of Pompeii.

Now, OMSI is giving locals a look inside what remains of the city.

Friends, Romans, Countrymen! Checking out 200 artifacts from the lost city of Pompeii at OMSI. FYI Emperor Caligula is photobombing me. pic.twitter.com/zsTiE1xekV — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 27, 2017

POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION features over 200 artifacts belonging to the Pompeii people.

The exhibit will be open until Oct. 22.

