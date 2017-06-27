On the Go with Joe at POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was at OMSI taking a step back in time for an inside look at POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION.

In 79 A.D. in what is now southern Italy’s Campania region, the eruption of Mount Vesuvius destroyed the bustling city of Pompeii.

Now, OMSI is giving locals a look inside what remains of the city.

POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION features over 200 artifacts belonging to the Pompeii people.

The exhibit will be open until Oct. 22. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.