Police: Man arrested in N. Portland after ramming patrol car

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after fleeing Portland officers attempting to stop him for a traffic infraction.

At 12:34 a.m. North Precinct officers tried to stop a driver, identified as Ronald Barnes, in the North Vancouver Way and Middlefield Road area. Barnes stopped near Jubitz Truckstop, but as officers exited their patrol vehicle he sped away towards Interstate 5.

After an initial pursuit on northbound I-5 towards Hayden Island, officers failed to execute an intervention technique.

During a second intervention attempt, Barnes rammed into the officers’ patrol car and lost control of his vehicle. He then crashed into a jersey barrier.

Barnes was taken into custody without incident. A female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Neither officer suffered injuries from the ramming that required immediate medical attention.

Barnes was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on second-degree assault, attempt to elude by vehicle, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person charges. He is also being held for violating parole.

According to the jail, Barnes will be arraigned Wednesday.

