‘Gotham’ star Drew Powell talks to MORE

The hit show "Gotham" is returning to FOX for a fourth season and MORE got a sit-down interview with one of the stars.

Actor Drew Powell, also known as Butch, was just in town for Fan Fest to talk about “Gotham” and his new movie that's in the works called “Geostorm.”

It's a big Hollywood film with an Oregon connection and MORE spoke with Powell to learn more.

The newest season of “Gotham” will premiere on FOX 12 Sept. 28th.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.