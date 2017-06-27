Sinkhole shuts down Highway 101 near Oregon coast

A sinkhole shut down Highway 101 near the Oregon coast.

The sinkhole measuring 3 feet by 3 feet was discovered Monday night south of Wheeler at Milepost 48.

The highway remained closed in both directions Tuesday with a detour in place.

By Tuesday evening, one lane was open to traffic in both direction, controlled by flaggers.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews expect to begin repair work Wednesday. The highway will again be fully closed while repairs are made.

Highway 53 and Miami River Road will serve as detours during road closures.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area.

