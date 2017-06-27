Body found in marsh at Beggars Tick Wildlife Refuge in SE Portland

A body was found in the marsh at Beggars Tick Wildlife Refuge in southeast Portland on Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to the park on the 5800 block of Southeast 111th Avenue at 10 a.m.

A Portland Parks & Recreation employee discovered the body.

Investigators said it appears the body was in the water for quite some time.

Crews from the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue worked to recover the body from the marsh.

The body was turned over to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office to conduct an autopsy.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

No other details were immediately released.

