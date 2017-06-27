Missing Stayton man found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Stayton man found safe

STAYTON, OR (KPTV) -

A missing Stayton man has been found safe.

Police asked for the public's help tracking down Tanner Cheyne on Tuesday.

Officers said he left his home at 1 a.m. Sunday after attending a wedding and did not return. He did not have identification, his phone or money.

Police said Cheyne has battled depression and was considered missing and endangered.

By 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said he had been located by another law enforcement agency in Oregon.

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

