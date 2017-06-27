Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting at police after motel robbery

A man who fired shots at police from a moving van with children inside after robbing a motel in southwest Portland has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Josh David Luther, 37, pleaded guilty to five counts of attempted aggravated murder Tuesday.

Luther was arrested in October 2016.

Police said Luther and his wife, Michelle Renee Luther, carried out an armed robbery at the Aladdin Inn motel on the 8900 block of Southwest 30th Avenue in Portland.

Michelle Luther was the getaway driver.

A chase ensued that spanned multiple cities. Investigators said shots were fired from the van at police vehicles in Tigard and Lake Oswego.

No officers were injured.

The chase ended when the van finally stopped in Tualatin. Police said children were found inside the van.

Investigators said Josh Luther ran away carrying weapons and he was shot by a Tigard police officer.

Josh Luther was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound and later arrested.

Michelle Luther was also arrested and pleaded guilty in April to three counts of attempted murder. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Josh Luther was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.

