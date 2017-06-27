‘Twitter war’ between Clackamas Co. deputies spurs #BestViewDebate

A lighthearted social media spat on the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Twitter page inspired more local law enforcement agencies Tuesday to weigh in on who has the best view in the line of duty.

The CCSO Twitter account tweeted Monday morning that its marine deputies have the best office view, along with a picture, which prompted aviation deputies to tweet a rebuttal.

FOX 12 saw the workplace rivalry unfold and asked its viewers to pick their favorite of the two photos.

In both cases, the reactions on the CCSO tweets and FOX 12’s social graphic, the aviation deputies were chosen the winners.

Then on Tuesday, several other Oregon agencies expanded the view challenge, even dubbing it the #BestViewDebate.

The result was more photos from those who serve around the state.

OSP Troops have the best views in #Oregon Near Lemolo Lake @ClackCoSheriff Twitter war game on! #LawEnforcementPartners pic.twitter.com/njvy8nGs7e — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) June 27, 2017

Answering @ORStatePolice 's #BestView challenge:



A friendly reminder that our county is home to the world's 2nd-most-climbed mountain... pic.twitter.com/9Tw4KS3Eq6 — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) June 27, 2017

The helicopter makes the view THAT much better. This was taken in May by R8 Flight Paramedic CJ Svela in Corvallis. #BestViewDebate pic.twitter.com/Rue8ojdDU5 — REACH (@REACHAirMed) June 27, 2017

We need to jump in on this #BestView challenge, @ClackCoSheriff. Our K-9s and Marine Patrol agree- Hagg Lake wins! pic.twitter.com/5J37jNQ0pX — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) June 27, 2017

It looks like another "Twitter war" will happen next week for the CCSO, too.

Looks like our Air Deputies won yesterday's Air vs Marine debate. Stay tuned next Monday for another CCSO Twitter War. pic.twitter.com/nnoj7xaqUZ — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) June 27, 2017

