‘Twitter war’ between Clackamas Co. deputies spurs #BestViewDebate

Posted: Updated: Jun 27, 2017 04:39 PM
A lighthearted social media spat on the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Twitter page inspired more local law enforcement agencies Tuesday to weigh in on who has the best view in the line of duty.

The CCSO Twitter account tweeted Monday morning that its marine deputies have the best office view, along with a picture, which prompted aviation deputies to tweet a rebuttal

FOX 12 saw the workplace rivalry unfold and asked its viewers to pick their favorite of the two photos.

In both cases, the reactions on the CCSO tweets and FOX 12’s social graphic, the aviation deputies were chosen the winners.

Then on Tuesday, several other Oregon agencies expanded the view challenge, even dubbing it the #BestViewDebate.

The result was more photos from those who serve around the state.

It looks like another "Twitter war" will happen next week for the CCSO, too. 

