Elderly Tualatin couple dies in crash into North Umpqua River in Douglas County

A 91-year-old man and woman from Tualatin died in a crash into the North Umpqua River in Douglas County.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 138E at Milepost 44 near Roseburg at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was found on its top submerged in the North Umpqua River.

Investigators said John Boyd Staples was driving east on the highway when he drifted off the roadway for an unknown reason.

The car hit several boulders, went down a steep embankment and came to a stop upside down in the river.

Boyd and his passenger, Elizabeth Ann Staples, were pronounced dead at the scene.

John and Elizabeth Staples were both 91 years old and lived in Tualatin. Police said their daughter was notified of their death Monday night.

Investigators said they were both wearing seat belts and the airbag deployed in their car.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.