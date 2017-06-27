Sheriff: Man in stolen Maserati linked to multi-city theft spree; second suspect sought

A man in a stolen Maserati was stopped by Clackamas County deputies and evidence was found linking him to at least 11 different thefts in Portland, Damascus, Gresham and Happy Valley, according to investigators.

Deputies stopped the 2016 Maserati Ghibli near Southeast 147th Avenue and Misty Drive in Happy Valley on Tuesday.

The car was reported stolen out of Washington County.

The driver, 51-year-old Harold Reichart Cubbedge of Oregon City, was arrested at the scene on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies said evidence was found in the car linking him to a multi-city theft spree.

The Maserati was returned to its owner at the scene. Deputies then began contacting theft victims to return the stolen property.

Deputies said a second suspect is being sought in connection with this case. Corey John Smith, 27, is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inches tall and 215 pounds with a possible address near Oregon City.

Anyone with information about Smith or this investigation is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 17-16341.

