Police searching for teens who used pepper spray and spit on TriMet bus driver

Surveillance images of suspects accused of using pepper spray and spitting on a TriMet driver. (Portland Police Bureau)

Police are searching for three teens who used pepper spray and spit on a TriMet bus driver.

The incident occurred at 11:38 p.m. June 9.

Police said the female suspects boarded the bus at North Lombard Street and Interstate Avenue.

The spitting and pepper spraying happened at Northeast 42nd Avenue and Holman Street.

The suspects are described as three black females in their teens. Surveillance images of each suspect were released this week.

The suspect on the left is 5 feet 3 inches tall and around 120 pounds with short hair and a cast on her left arm. The suspect in the middle is 5 feet 5 inches tall with a heavy build and long braided hair. The suspect on the right is 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slender build, short puffy hair and she was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Portland police.

