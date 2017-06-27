Fake $100 bills with Chinese characters fly out of car on Hwy 26 - KPTV - FOX 12

Fake $100 bills with Chinese characters fly out of car on Hwy 26 in Beaverton

Photos of fake bills provided by Beaverton Police Department. Photos of fake bills provided by Beaverton Police Department.
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Fake $100 bills with Chinese characters on them flew out of a car on Highway 26 in Beaverton on Tuesday.

Police received a report about the bills coming from a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Southwest Murray Boulevard at 12:48 p.m.

Police responded, but no description of the vehicle was provided.

The bills found at the scene are thin and slick, according to police, and do not feel anything like a real bill.

Officers said there have been reports of people trying to pass similar fake bills in the area, but they are clearly not real.

In May, The Klamath County Sheriff's Office reported these types of fake bills were showing up in the community and there had been additional similar reports across the Pacific Northwest.  

