Fake $100 bills with Chinese characters fly out of car on Hwy 26 in Beaverton

Fake $100 bills with Chinese characters on them flew out of a car on Highway 26 in Beaverton on Tuesday.

Police received a report about the bills coming from a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Southwest Murray Boulevard at 12:48 p.m.

Police responded, but no description of the vehicle was provided.

The bills found at the scene are thin and slick, according to police, and do not feel anything like a real bill.

Fake money found on 26. A vehicle had it flying out of

it today. If you see some, it is not real. please do not stop on the HWY.MR pic.twitter.com/lgd3XEk4iw — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 27, 2017

Officers said there have been reports of people trying to pass similar fake bills in the area, but they are clearly not real.

In May, The Klamath County Sheriff's Office reported these types of fake bills were showing up in the community and there had been additional similar reports across the Pacific Northwest.

