Portland drivers among worst in the nation, according to new study

According to a recent study, Portland drivers are among the worst in the nation.

The study was done by Quote Wizard and examined the 75 most populous city metro areas in the U.S.

Quote Wizard's study was done by sampling incident stats from users of their website. They weighted incident counts for each city with its occurrence percentage. The final rankings are a sum of weighted means calculated from the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Portland was ranked 11th on the list of U.S. cities with the worst drivers.

The top spot went to Sacramento, California.

Rounding out the top spots were Salt Lake City, Utah at No. 2 and Riverside, California at No. 3.

According to the study, Detroit, Michigan has the best drivers, coming in at No. 75.

To see the full list, visit quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city

