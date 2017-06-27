Reward offered in shooting death of man in NE Portland; suspect, motive unknown

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered in the shooting death of a 36-year-old man in northeast Portland.

Police said there are no suspects and no known reason why 36-year-old Brian Elton Spaulding would be killed.

He was found dead at a home on the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue the afternoon of June 12.

Based on observations at the scene, homicide detectives were called out to investigate.

An autopsy determined Spaulding was shot to death and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.