Police searching for suspect who stole from registers at Shari's in Beaverton, Hillsboro

Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from the Oregon Lottery cash registers at Shari's restaurants in Beaverton and Hillsboro.

Officers responded to the Shari's on the 6000 block of Southwest Murray Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

Between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the thief pried open the lottery register drawer and stole cash.

Investigators determined the same suspect had committed the same crime earlier in the day at a Shari's restaurant in Hillsboro.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police.

