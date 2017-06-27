Magic Wheelchair makes it a heroic weekend for North Plains teen

A 13-year-old girl from North Plains just had a magical weekend.

She got to meet the cast from her favorite show, dress up just like one of the actors and, thanks to a local nonprofit, turn her wheelchair into an incredible superhero experience.

Cassie Hudson has spina bifida and other health issues, so she can’t walk on her own and spends a lot of time in her wheelchair.

At the Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in Portland this weekend, though, nobody was focused on her chair or her disease.

Cassie was the star of the show, dressed up as the superhero “Green Arrow” and meeting the cast of “Arrow,” the TV show based on the character.

She got a ton of pictures with the stars and autographs on her bike.

The “costume” for Cassie’s wheelchair was built just for her by the Keizer-based non-profit Magic Wheelchair and had an engine and even an exhaust system.

Cassie actually got the costume in September, and when she saw it for the first time she was speechless. She told FOX 12 that to be able to put it all together and meet the cast of “Arrow” this weekend was literally a dream come true.

“I got to go to the Comicon and I got to meet tons and tons of people, which was really cool. Got my picture taken,” she said. “It was super shocking and super amazing. It was the best weekend of my life.”

Cassie’s mom said that when her daughter normally goes out, people focus only on her wheelchair and her disability but that in her costume they don’t even see it.

Magic Wheelchair got started in 2015 and already has built more than 40 costumes for kids just like Cassie.

To learn more about the group and see the amazing costumes they have built for kids, visit MagicWheelchair.org.

