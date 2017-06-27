Deputies ID 71-year-old construction flagger hit, killed by dump truck in Happy Valley

Deputies have identified the 71-year-old construction flagger who was hit and killed by a dump truck in Happy Valley on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast 132nd Avenue and Rose Meadow Drive at 4:12 p.m.

Investigators said there was a gas leak in the area and the road was closed to traffic. A dump truck at the scene to provide assistance to crews experienced mechanical problems.

As the driver was attempting to remove the truck from the construction area, deputies said he hit Martin P. Lavell of Sandy.

Lavell was pronounced dead at the scene.

As crews with NW Natural continued to fix the gas leak, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Team responded to the scene to investigate the death.

The dump truck driver and Lavell were not employees of NW Natural, according to deputies.

The case remains under investigation.

