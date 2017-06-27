Who steals a cat? Bizarre Newberg theft caught on camera

It just doesn’t make sense.

Why would anyone steal a stranger’s cat?

That’s the question Elizabeth Sides and many other people are asking.

Sides and her husband moved to a rural property outside of Newberg in January, and 4-year-old ragdoll cat Sevi came with the property. They’ve become co-owners along with the landlord and love the cat very much.

But Sevi vanished on Thursday.

“For days I’ve been crying and we thought she’d been taken by a coyote or something, so we’ve been checking the property and trying to find her remains,” Sides told FOX 12 on Tuesday.

So imagine her surprise when she checked the motion-activated security camera and found out what really happened.

The video shows someone in a black car driving up to the house, then getting out and walking around for a bit before petting Sevi, then scooping her up and driving off with her.

Neither Sides nor her landlord recognize the person in the video and they have no explanation for what happened.

“I don’t understand it. I don’t have any answers for it at all whatsoever. I don’t know – I don’t even know where to begin to explain it,” Sides said. “I was just floored by what was [on the video], I mean I don’t know who does such a horrible thing.”

Sides shared the security video on her Facebook page in hopes that someone out there can help, and within 24 hours it was shared more than 12,000 times.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and turned the video over to technicians in hopes of enhancing it to the point where they can make out the license plate.

In the meantime, Sides has a message for the cat-napper caught on camera:

“We love little Sevi and we just want her to come back home,” Sides said. “We just want her to be back home and safe and happy again.”

If you know anything that can help, contact law enforcement.

