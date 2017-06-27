Columbia County burn ban begins July 1

Starting July 1, a burn ban will take effect in all Columbia County Fire Protection Districts.

The burn ban will affect Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Scappoose Fire District and Vernonia Fire District, as well as boundaries that fall within Multnomah and Clatsop County.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue said the burn ban will remain in effect until significant rains return in the fall to lessen the fire hazard.

Some rules were released that all residents should follow during the burn ban:

Recreational fires are allowed within the landscaped footprint of a residential yard so long as recreational fire regulations are followed.

Recreational fires must be in designated fire pits and can be no larger than 3 feet in diameter with flames not to exceed 2 feet in height and should be a minimum of 25 feet from any combustible material.

Only clean, natural wood that is short enough to fit within the fire pit is allowed to be burned.

Recreational fires must be attended at all times by a responsible, sober, non-impaired adult with suitable on-site fire extinguishing equipment such as a working garden hose.

Burning of garbage or yard debris is not considered recreational burning.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue said if summer weather conditions result in a more significant fire hazard, burning of any kind would be completely banned throughout the county.

Residents are asked to be mindful of weather conditions even when burning in recreational fire pits and avoid burning on hot, windy days.

For additional information, please visit www.crfr.com/burn-permits.html

