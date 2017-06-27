Police: Two people seriously injured in stabbing at Holladay Park

Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing that happened at Holladay Park Tuesday night.

Portland police responded to Holladay Park just before 8 p.m. on the report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and found two women suffering from serious injuries. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Police said the victims and people taken into custody know each other. Police also said they do not know what led to the stabbing.

Holladay Park is closed while police investigate.

